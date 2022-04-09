SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC) Stock Price Down 0.7%

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.76 and last traded at $25.76. 84 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.95.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,013,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,815 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 95.45% of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF worth $179,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

