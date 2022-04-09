S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Cut to $475.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $497.00 to $475.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.99% from the company’s current price.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.57.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI opened at $413.09 on Thursday. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $363.54 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $398.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.18.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 96.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.