South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SOUHY. Investec began coverage on South32 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on South32 from GBX 230 ($3.02) to GBX 240 ($3.15) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on South32 from GBX 300 ($3.93) to GBX 320 ($4.20) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on South32 from GBX 275 ($3.61) to GBX 310 ($4.07) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $223.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $19.21 on Friday. South32 has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from South32’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

