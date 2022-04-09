Sopheon (LON:SPE) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $845.86

Sopheon plc (LON:SPE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 845.86 ($11.09) and traded as low as GBX 602 ($7.90). Sopheon shares last traded at GBX 620 ($8.13), with a volume of 1,505 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 702.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 845.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £65.43 million and a P/E ratio of 108.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Sopheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.79%.

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software products comprise Accolade, Accolade Express, Accolade Cloud, Accolade Go, Accolade Integration, and Accolade Accelerators. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and optimization, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, stage-gate automation, capital expenditure management, and strategic initiative management and strategic planning.

