Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.77 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) will post $3.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.62 billion and the highest is $3.92 billion. Sonic Automotive posted sales of $2.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year sales of $16.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.45 billion to $17.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $17.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.13 billion to $20.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.83. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of SAH traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.01. The company had a trading volume of 524,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,981. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Sonic Automotive has a one year low of $38.64 and a one year high of $58.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.38%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 6,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $334,906.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

