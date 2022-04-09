Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is a clinical-stage dermatology company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its product candidates include VERED for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea, TWIN and SIRS-T for the treatment of acne vulgaris, which are in its clinical stage. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is based in Israel. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGL opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.97 million, a P/E ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.94.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.21. Sol-Gel Technologies had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 7.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. 28.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

