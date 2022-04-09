Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.21

Shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.21 and traded as high as $19.54. Sohu.com shares last traded at $19.34, with a volume of 441,916 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sohu.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $748.07 million, a P/E ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average is $18.21.

Sohu.com ( NASDAQ:SOHU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $192.99 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a net margin of 111.03% and a return on equity of 5.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Sohu.com Limited will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 6.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 9.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.