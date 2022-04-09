SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Citigroup

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SOFI has been the subject of several other reports. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered SoFi Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.88.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 22.93 and a current ratio of 22.93.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.47 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.85) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 97,640 shares of company stock worth $871,799. 35.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 47,019.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,624,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595,291 shares during the period. DCM International VI Ltd. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $185,092,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 792.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,929,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,917 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 2,060.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,751,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

