Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Given New €93.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €100.00 ($109.89) to €93.00 ($102.20) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Sodexo from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a €95.00 ($104.40) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sodexo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sodexo from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sodexo from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of SDXAY opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. Sodexo has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $20.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

