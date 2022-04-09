Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $31.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €43.00 ($47.25) to €34.00 ($37.36) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €30.00 ($32.97) to €34.70 ($38.13) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €38.00 ($41.76) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a €25.50 ($28.02) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €41.00 ($45.05) to €32.00 ($35.16) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Société Générale Société anonyme currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of SCGLY stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average is $6.55.

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Société Générale Société anonyme (Get Rating)

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.