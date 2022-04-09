Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,490 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $14,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 871.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 194,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,011,000 after purchasing an additional 174,798 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Snowflake from $435.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.95.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $208.34 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.29 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.80.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

