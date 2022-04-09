Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,740 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 83.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,737,000 after buying an additional 225,521 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Snap-on by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,633,000 after purchasing an additional 62,026 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 15.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 16.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Snap-on by 132.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.40.

Shares of SNA stock traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,578. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.45 and a 200-day moving average of $212.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.04%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

