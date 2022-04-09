Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,721 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Snap by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,958,000 after buying an additional 3,833,307 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Snap by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,070,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,293,000 after buying an additional 563,111 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Snap by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,682,000 after buying an additional 6,477,834 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Snap by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,258,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,550,000 after buying an additional 664,769 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,004,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,803,000 after buying an additional 170,066 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $223,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $36,242,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,258,199 shares of company stock worth $47,769,438 in the last quarter.

SNAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.09.

SNAP opened at $35.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.63. The company has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a PE ratio of -108.09 and a beta of 1.09. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

