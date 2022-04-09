SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Down 10%

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 14,962 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,297,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens reduced their target price on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.18.

SmileDirectClub ( NASDAQ:SDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $200,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDC. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 13,357 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,049,000 after buying an additional 355,858 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

