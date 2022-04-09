Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SND opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $201.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44. Smart Sand has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 40.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Smart Sand will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James Douglas Young sold 24,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $80,510.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,008 shares of company stock valued at $414,029 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 465.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 78,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Sand (Get Rating)

