Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Rating) shot up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.06 and last traded at $13.04. 8,341 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 9,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Slate Grocery REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.43.
Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.
