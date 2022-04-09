Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €148.70 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($163.41) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SIX2. Berenberg Bank set a €183.00 ($201.10) price target on Sixt in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($186.81) price target on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($214.29) price target on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($186.81) price target on Sixt in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($178.02) price target on Sixt in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €163.96 ($180.17).

SIX2 opened at €123.00 ($135.16) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 3.40. Sixt has a 52-week low of €103.70 ($113.96) and a 52-week high of €170.30 ($187.14). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 18.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €136.83 and its 200-day moving average price is €144.59.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

