Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.33.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $349,206.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 376,287 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,837,000 after buying an additional 2,295,491 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 183,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 36,213 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,888,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 357,028 shares in the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIRI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,188,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,380,978. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $7.29.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 54.26% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

