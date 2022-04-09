Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Price Target Cut to €185.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €195.00 ($214.29) to €185.00 ($203.30) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Societe Generale upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €215.00 ($236.26) to €207.00 ($227.47) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €141.00 ($154.95) to €129.00 ($141.76) in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.75.

OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $64.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $89.66. The company has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.6665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is presently 35.68%.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

