Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE – Get Rating) traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €115.54 ($126.97) and last traded at €115.96 ($127.43). 2,195,972 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €118.00 ($129.67).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €130.71 and its 200-day moving average price is €140.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $93.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

