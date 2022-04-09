SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) to report sales of $22.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SI-BONE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.34 million and the lowest is $21.81 million. SI-BONE posted sales of $20.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SI-BONE will report full year sales of $107.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.14 million to $107.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $130.78 million, with estimates ranging from $130.66 million to $130.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SI-BONE.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 62.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIBN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

Shares of SI-BONE stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $21.81. The company had a trading volume of 267,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,725. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $730.42 million, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.41. SI-BONE has a 52-week low of $17.96 and a 52-week high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.41.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,321 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $67,681.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 4,454 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $90,772.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,359 shares of company stock worth $358,333. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 393.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

