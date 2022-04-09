Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Bonhill Group (LON:BONH)

Bonhill Group (LON:BONH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of LON BONH opened at GBX 5.50 ($0.07) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9.30. Bonhill Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5.28 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24). The firm has a market cap of £5.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78.

In related news, insider Laurie Benson purchased 48,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £4,890.20 ($6,413.38). Also, insider Simon Stilwell acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £22,000 ($28,852.46). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 298,902 shares of company stock valued at $3,239,020.

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, events, data and analytics, and networking and research in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Bonhill UK, InvestmentNews, and Last Word Media. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides content, data, and information to advisers; Portfolio Adviser that delivers timely and insightful news and analysis; What Investment, a consumer monthly magazine for private investors who manage investments held in pensions and investment wrappers, as well as individual equities; and Expert Investor, which delivers news, insights, and analysis to fund selectors, institutional and wholesale investors, and high-net-worth advisers.

