Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.38) price objective on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of CMC Markets stock opened at GBX 272.50 ($3.57) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £791.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 240.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 248.99. CMC Markets has a 12 month low of GBX 212.50 ($2.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 548 ($7.19).

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign pairs, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.

