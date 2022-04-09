Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €125.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($137.36) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAEGet Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €161.00 ($176.92) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($87.91) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($220.88) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($161.54) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €151.40 ($166.37).

Shares of SAE stock opened at €81.90 ($90.00) on Tuesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €65.40 ($71.87) and a fifty-two week high of €205.40 ($225.71). The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €88.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of €116.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

