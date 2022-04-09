Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shionogi & Co., Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices. Its primary products Tivicay for HIV treatment; Mulpleta for the treatment of thrombocytopenia; Xofluza, an influenza drug; Symproic for opioid-induced constipation treatment and Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. is based in Osaka, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS SGIOY opened at $15.13 on Friday. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.43.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

