Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) dropped 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $59.21 and last traded at $59.24. Approximately 32,886 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,152,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.92.
Several research analysts have commented on FOUR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 7.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.51.
In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 120,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $5,523,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shift4 Payments Company Profile (NYSE:FOUR)
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shift4 Payments (FOUR)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.