Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) dropped 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $59.21 and last traded at $59.24. Approximately 32,886 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,152,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.92.

Several research analysts have commented on FOUR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 7.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.51.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Shift4 Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 120,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $5,523,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

