Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SHEN. BWS Financial cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

SHEN stock opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.53. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 407.52% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,848,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,132,000 after purchasing an additional 263,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,491,000 after purchasing an additional 86,841 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 167.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 316,069 shares during the period. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.