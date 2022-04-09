Shell plc Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $6.12 Per Share (NYSE:SHEL)

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Shell in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the energy company will earn $6.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.73.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHEL. Bank of America assumed coverage on Shell in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($26.73) to GBX 2,551 ($33.46) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,440 ($32.00) to GBX 2,570 ($33.70) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shell from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,156.43.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $56.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.27. The company has a market cap of $214.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.35. Shell has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $56.48.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $90.22 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.37%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Shell’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $8,746,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $6,858,000. Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $5,944,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,789,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. 11.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

