Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Shaftesbury (LON:SHB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 560 ($7.34) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.18) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 630 ($8.26) to GBX 650 ($8.52) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.51) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shaftesbury presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 635 ($8.33).

Shares of SHB opened at GBX 600.50 ($7.88) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14. The stock has a market cap of £2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 592.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 611.05. Shaftesbury has a 12-month low of GBX 528 ($6.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 668.50 ($8.77).

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

