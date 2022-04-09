Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn. “

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sema4 has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of SMFR stock opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sema4 has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $15.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $57.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Sema4 will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sema4 news, CEO Eric Schadt sold 29,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $82,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $78,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,299 shares of company stock worth $187,935 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sema4 by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,322,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 653,025 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sema4 by 516.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 78,219 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sema4 in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sema4 in the fourth quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sema4 in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

