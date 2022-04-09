SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Price Target Cut to $14.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from $16.50 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 286.74% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SELLAS Life Sciences Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SELLAS Life Sciences Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

Shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group stock opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $57.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.43. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $15.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 1,092.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 169,369 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 32.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 32,464 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 11.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a wilms tumor 1 targeting peptide-based cancer immunotherapeutic agent, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

