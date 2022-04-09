SelfKey (KEY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $13.48 Million

SelfKey (KEY) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 9th. One SelfKey coin can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SelfKey has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. SelfKey has a market cap of $44.49 million and approximately $13.48 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SelfKey

SelfKey is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,969,446 coins. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling SelfKey

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

