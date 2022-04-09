Seedify.fund (SFUND) Price Hits $4.40 on Top Exchanges

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be purchased for about $4.40 or 0.00010424 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. Seedify.fund has a market cap of $107.97 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00045714 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,173.95 or 0.07518381 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,222.95 or 1.00016609 BTC.

Seedify.fund Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,536,774 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

