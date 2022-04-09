Secure Pad Reaches Market Capitalization of $44,684.38 (SEPA)

Secure Pad (SEPA) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. In the last seven days, Secure Pad has traded down 34.1% against the US dollar. Secure Pad has a total market capitalization of $44,684.38 and $2,677.00 worth of Secure Pad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secure Pad coin can now be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00002050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Secure Pad Coin Profile

Secure Pad’s total supply is 350,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,272 coins. Secure Pad’s official Twitter account is @secure_pad

Secure Pad Coin Trading

