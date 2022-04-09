Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.05. Seanergy Maritime reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Seanergy Maritime.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.24 million. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 27.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

SHIP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Seanergy Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seanergy Maritime presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Shares of SHIP remained flat at $$1.12 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,911,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,879. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.36. Seanergy Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 1,635.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,375,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,735 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,354,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,336 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,378,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,404,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 21,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,356,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

