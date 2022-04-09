Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Seagen alerts:

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $2,385,508.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $608,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,368 shares of company stock valued at $10,714,569. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 486.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

SGEN traded down $4.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.84. 2,975,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,890. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.50 and a 200 day moving average of $152.08. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.04 and a beta of 0.83. Seagen has a 12-month low of $117.46 and a 12-month high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $429.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Seagen will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seagen (Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.