Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

SBCF has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Monday, January 17th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.67.

SBCF opened at $33.33 on Tuesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 35.05%. The firm had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $290,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $381,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

