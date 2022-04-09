ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Trading Up 0.1%

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 141,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 70,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ScION Tech Growth II by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in ScION Tech Growth II by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in ScION Tech Growth II by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 9,402 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in ScION Tech Growth II by 69.6% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 20,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

