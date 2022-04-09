Schroders (LON:SDRC) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,949.01

Schroders plc (LON:SDRC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,949.01 ($25.56) and traded as high as GBX 2,009.26 ($26.35). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 1,998 ($26.20), with a volume of 29,809 shares.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,949.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,231.02. The stock has a market cap of £5.64 billion and a PE ratio of 9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
Schroders Company Profile (LON:SDRC)
