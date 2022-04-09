Schroders (LON:SDRC) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,949.01

Schroders plc (LON:SDRC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,949.01 ($25.56) and traded as high as GBX 2,009.26 ($26.35). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 1,998 ($26.20), with a volume of 29,809 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,949.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,231.02. The stock has a market cap of £5.64 billion and a PE ratio of 9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Get Schroders alerts:

Schroders Company Profile (LON:SDRC)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.