Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $873.30 Million

Analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) will post $873.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $813.00 million and the highest is $933.60 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries reported sales of $820.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will report full-year sales of $3.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Schnitzer Steel Industries.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schnitzer Steel Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $51.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.50. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12 month low of $35.34 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.72%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 9.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 306.9% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 19,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 42.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

