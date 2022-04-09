Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $23.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.04, but opened at $21.41. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Schneider National shares last traded at $20.78, with a volume of 10,266 shares.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Schneider National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America cut Schneider National from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.57.

In other Schneider National news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $417,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $315,081.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,748 shares of company stock worth $1,536,681 in the last 90 days. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Schneider National had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 14.04%.

Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

