Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Bank of America downgraded shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Schneider National from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Schneider National from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.57.

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $21.54 on Friday. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average of $25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schneider National will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 14.04%.

In other Schneider National news, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $315,081.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $417,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,748 shares of company stock worth $1,536,681 over the last three months. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,563,000 after purchasing an additional 136,530 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Schneider National by 21.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after acquiring an additional 603,114 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Schneider National by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,817,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,065,000 after acquiring an additional 38,232 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Schneider National by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,009,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after acquiring an additional 41,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Schneider National by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,549,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,820,000 after acquiring an additional 288,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

