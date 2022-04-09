Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.5% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HD traded up $8.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $311.11. 5,741,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,251,829. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $329.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.97%.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.08.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

