Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,948 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 29,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 307,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,258,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,702,000 after purchasing an additional 419,391 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $42.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.27. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 2.02.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.88%.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,908 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.62.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

