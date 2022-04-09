Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) PT Lowered to €8.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €9.00 ($9.89) to €8.00 ($8.79) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schaeffler from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Schaeffler from €7.50 ($8.24) to €6.00 ($6.59) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Schaeffler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Schaeffler from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCFLF opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

