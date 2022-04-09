Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €6.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) received a €6.00 ($6.59) price objective from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SHA. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.59) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.40 ($7.03) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €8.80 ($9.67) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a €7.20 ($7.91) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.89) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schaeffler has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.33 ($8.05).

SHA opened at €5.56 ($6.11) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.74. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of €11.30 ($12.42) and a 1-year high of €16.74 ($18.40).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

