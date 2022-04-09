Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 44,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,027 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,188.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 209,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,339,000 after purchasing an additional 202,759 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

SRPT stock opened at $87.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.34. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $101.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.67% and a negative return on equity of 69.28%. The firm had revenue of $201.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

