Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.35

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.35 and last traded at $54.28, with a volume of 10171 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.90.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sanofi from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.06.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.