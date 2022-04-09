Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sanofi (EPA:SANGet Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €105.00 ($115.38).

SAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($128.57) target price on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($131.87) target price on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($115.38) target price on Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($131.87) target price on Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($105.49) target price on Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Sanofi stock opened at €104.46 ($114.79) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €93.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €89.12. Sanofi has a 52-week low of €63.09 ($69.33) and a 52-week high of €92.97 ($102.16).

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

