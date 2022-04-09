SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Shares Gap Up to $16.04

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.04, but opened at $16.50. SandRidge Energy shares last traded at $16.22, with a volume of 10,578 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SandRidge Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average is $12.54. The stock has a market cap of $638.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 1,978.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 123,013 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,983 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,979 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 16.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

About SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

